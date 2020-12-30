Throughout the past year, I have written a lot about how I have witnessed Central Washington come together in times of crisis. The challenges of a global pandemic are certainly unprecedented, but individuals, families, healthcare providers, and local businesses have stepped up to the plate to provide support for our communities.
The resiliency of our district is inspiring, and while we still have challenges to overcome, I am confident that our nation will defeat this virus.
However, I hear you. Our government must be responsive to the needs of the people, and I am doing my part.
Assisting Central Washingtonians who need help navigating our federal agencies is one of the most important parts of my job as a U.S. Representative. The gravity of this duty is not lost on me, especially during difficult times.
This year alone, my staff and I have worked diligently to return nearly $4 million to individuals and families throughout our district and assist hundreds more with small business grants, Social Security claims, and veterans’ benefits.
Unprecedented challenges warrant an unprecedented response, which is why Congress came together to pass one of the largest economic relief bills in history. The federal government enacted historic programs to deliver aid to American families, small businesses, and workers– yet we all agree that there is more to be done.
With the COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to front line workers and our most vulnerable populations, we are on our way to restoring our way of life. This is great news for Central Washington, but we are not out of the woods yet.
I am truly grateful, proud, and inspired by the resilience of our communities, and I am more motivated than ever to ensure that our region has the tools and resources we need to emerge from this public health and economic crisis even stronger than before.
Going into 2021, I am hopeful Central Washington can maintain this momentum to rebuild our economy and reopen our society – with each of us doing our part to protect our family, friends, and loved ones. I wish you all a safe and joyous New Year, and I look forward to working together to tackle this virus once and for all to restore our way of life.
