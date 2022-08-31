Tensions have steadily risen between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for years now. From the pandemic-era trade wars to military drills around Taiwan, it’s clear the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which controls the PRC, is pursuing its goal of creating a new world order relentlessly. What many aren’t aware of, however, is China has already begun making moves within our own borders.
For over a decade, China has continued to expand its global reach with its Belts and Roads Initiative, now with new energy and infrastructure investments in the Americas. Their next target? Food production. China understands that to sustain food security and ensure national security, they need independent energy and food production, and they are looking to the United States to fulfill their needs.
In the decade following 2009, Chinese agricultural investments worldwide grew tenfold, bolstering its ability to redirect the world’s food to its own people. And in 2020 alone, China increased its ownership of U.S. land by more than 80 percent—to 352,000 acres, or over 550 square miles. And that is just what’s been reported. Much of this land is located in highly strategic locations, such as near American military bases or along our southern border, and over 192,000 acres of that land base is agricultural.
While the number of acres remains relatively small compared to the overall U.S. agricultural landscape, it is important to keep in mind that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plays the long game. And if the CCP can gain even partial control over U.S. domestic agriculture and food production, high prices and empty shelves could very well become weapons of war.
It seems obvious that a nation should not allow adversaries to buy up its land for any purpose, much less those that are taking direct action against our homeland—especially when those adversaries forbid reciprocal actions. Indeed, China forbids Americans from owning any Chinese land. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is only interested in reaping every possible benefit from U.S. land without giving back or considering the future—and we have already seen evidence of this throughout the Middle East, Indo-Pacific, South America, and Africa.
If we do not prevent these land grabs, we are failing to protect our farmers, our families, and our country.
That is why I have introduced a bill to prevent the purchase of agricultural land by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and prohibit the PRC from benefiting from our farm programs. Passage of this bill is more critical than ever in the wake of escalating tensions surrounding Taiwan.
As China continues to expand its reach, it is imperative we recognize that their strategy is not contained to the other side of the world. China is here, inside our borders, gaining control that it could use against us at any moment. We must ensure that our domestic food and energy supply is protected from foreign influence and interference, and if we wait much longer, it might already be too late.
Congressman Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside serves the 4th Congressional District in Washington, D.C
