Guest Column: Irrigation tools are a magical sight

Driving along our farming roads during the hot summer months of July and August is always fascinating.
During these months farmers and workers unleash every single iota of electric energy of their water spraying arsenal to keep the soaring temperatures at bay.
Peaceful fields and quiet vineyards and orchards become reminiscent of World War II battle scenes. Warship-sized sprayers blast their streams of water high into the sky, Howitzers pulsate clangorous throbs of jets into myriads of crisscrossing patterns, and long-necked, dinosaur-looking monsters, which irrigate tens of acres of field in one rotation, all become a part of the irrigation artillery.
But of all the sprayers that blast water into the sky, my favorite is the spoke-wheel line. This system contains scores of rotating sprinklers mounted in tandem on a long, aluminum water pipe and can be pivoted either by electric motor or by hand.
The spoke-wheel enables me to enjoy scores of rainbows flashing on and off like Christmas lights in the blistering sun accompanied with continuous jets of sparkling water blasting into the sky in a pulsating tempo that is both soothing and hypnotic.
But in spite of all these systems I have mentioned, there is one I must yet describe, one, which might to some persons even seem to perform by magic.
This system uses no electricity. It contains no mechanical parts and blasts no water jets into the sky. And perhaps most important, once the water has begun to flow onto the crops, water will continue to flow –indefinitely and unattended – so long as water remain flowing in the ditch.
This system – named “siphoning” – has proven throughout history to be one of the most effective and reliable irrigators used on rows crops, such as corn.
Simply described, in siphoning, the worker sports a bunch of short, rubber tubes dangling from his back pocket. He approaches a water-filled ditch on one side of the field, a ditch, which is constructed a few feet higher than the rows of crops in the field. Then, with a quick swipe of a tube from his pocket, the dexterous worker submerges the tube into the flowing ditch water and drains the of air bubbles.
Next, while keeping one end of the tube under water with one hand, he then places the thumb of the other hand onto the tube’s other end and guides it down over the ditch’s side onto a crop row. Like magic, water begins to flow immediately onto the crop row to the plants and will continue to do so, so long as water remains in the ditch. He then proceeds at a fast pace down along the ditch applying his magic to each crop row.
The worker’s deeds are really not magic, though. They are acts of atmospheric pressure and gravity pushing and pulling on the ditch water, combined with the difference in height between the ditch and the field. This term, “siphoning” is also referred to as: water seeking its own level.
