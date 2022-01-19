The 2022 legislative session is finally underway, and I am honored to continue to represent the 15th district. Though we are once again operating remotely, I am committed to making your voices heard in Olympia. This session, I am fighting to reduce your tax burden, reverse runaway spending and rein in the governor’s emergency powers.
In 2019, the majority passed House Bill 1087, a bill that levied a payroll tax to fund a long-term care insurance program in our state. I opposed this bill at the time, and in the past few months the flaws of this legislation became increasingly evident, with workers finding themselves unable to purchase qualifying private plans to opt-out. We owe it to the people of our state to fully repeal this new payroll tax and end this broken program as quickly as possible.
I am also the sponsor of House Bill 1912, which will repeal the controversial capital gains income tax. The majority has passed several new tax increases over the last three years despite growing revenues and widespread voter opposition. State lawmakers should listen and respect the will of the voters and repeal this burdensome tax.
Finally, I believe it is vital we restore the balance of power in our state government, and that begins with limiting the governor’s executive authority. We have been living under a state of emergency since February 29th, 2020, and during this time the governor has routinely enacted state-wide policies while sidelining the legislature. There needs to be limits on the governor’s powers, and I am the cosponsor of a series of bills that would do that: HB 1060, HB 1557 and HB 1772. These measures would increase legislative involvement in gubernatorial proclamations relating to a state of emergency, restoring the balance of power and increasing public trust in our state government.
These past few years have been difficult for all of us, but I am proud of our community and am honored to continue to serve you and your family.
