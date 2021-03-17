After two straight weeks of voting, we reached what’s called, ‘House of Origin cutoff’ on Tuesday. That means Tuesday was the last day the House and Senate could pass bills that originated in their respective chambers.
The 216 bills that passed off the House floor will now move to the Senate for consideration.
While a bill is not technically “dead” until the final gavel ends session on April 25, bills that did not make it through their house of origin will likely not see further action.
I voted in support of the following bills:
House Bill 1137 elevates road maintenance and preservation in transportation planning.
House Bill 1168 addresses long-term forest health and the reduction of wildfire dangers.
House Bill 1410 protects homeowners from property-tax related foreclosures.
House Bill 1438 expands eligibility for property tax exemptions for disabled Veterans and senior citizens by allowing deductions for common healthcare related expenses.
I spoke out and voted against the following bills:
House Bill 1236 forces rental housing providers to renew expiring leases. It provides no relief to struggling rental property owners and tenants whose health or income has been impacted by COVID-19.
House Bill 1091, often referred to as the low-carbon fuel tax, increases the cost of gasoline without generating any new revenue for transportation projects. It will hurt our family farms and have little to no impact on air pollution levels.
House Bill 1078 restores felon voting rights before completed sentences.
House Bill 1054 takes away tools police officers rely on to de-escalate situations and avoid the need to use deadly force.
You can read more about each bill at www.leg.wa.gov/billinfo/
In the last half of the legislative session, the Legislature will have to pass three state budgets – operating, transportation, and capital – and decide how to allocate another large infusion of federal funding. We have plenty of money to fund our priorities, and I will continue to fight several proposed tax increases that are being discussed right now in Olympia.
