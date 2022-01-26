Last Wednesday marked one year since President Biden pledged to our nation:
I will always level with you.
I will defend the Constitution.
I will defend our democracy.
I will defend America.
And what has happened in that year?
President Biden “leveled” with us by either ignoring the advice of his top military advisors and lying to shift blame for his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal—or by having those advisors lie to Congress under oath.
Now, Americans have been abandoned in Afghanistan, left to the mercy of a terrorist regime that wants to destroy Western culture and institutionalize widespread and systematic gender apartheid. Our military weapons and equipment have been turned over to our adversaries for their use against us. And President Biden continues to negotiate with terrorists after our service men and women have been murdered.
President Biden “defended the Constitution” by enacting unconstitutional mandates on private businesses and attempting to circumvent state voter ID laws and nationalize elections. While the Supreme Court struck down this overreaching vaccine mandate for private businesses and his “voting rights” legislation failed to pass in the Senate, the fight is far from over. President Biden’s Executive Order requiring vaccinations for all federal employees and contractors at the threat of termination remains in place—and it goes too far. The livelihoods of hundreds of Central Washington federal workers remain threatened by these dictatorial policies. Vaccine mandates have severely impacted our supply chains for several months, resulting in empty grocery store shelves in our communities.
President Biden “defended our democracy” by ignoring the will of parents and supporting forced school closures—which are hurting our students’ performance and their wellbeing. Children who already struggled to keep up struggled further. In Washington, test scores dropped by 20 points. Rates of depression and anxiety have skyrocketed, and tragic suicides are occurring more and more often.
President Biden “defended America” by allowing nearly 2 million people to illegally cross our border, including known terrorists and record amounts of fentanyl, all while crime is surging across the country. In fact, 16 cities have broken homicide records this year. And just last week, President Biden conceded to Russia and essentially gave Putin the green light to invade Ukraine by a minor incursion or otherwise. Now, the State Department is recommending Americans to evacuate Ukraine.
Under his leadership, our economy has been decimated. Not only is inflation now at a 40-year high, causing us to pay more for just about everything, but President Biden also repealed three years of wage growth for the average family in one year.
Our supply chain continues to be disrupted, and the American people are facing even more shortages and hardships. Labor is impossible to find because folks are still getting paid more to stay at home. And what is President Biden doing? Continuing to push progressive policies and rack up debt that we simply cannot afford.
It is clear to me—just as I know it is clear to my constituents—President Biden is, time and again, failing to display the leadership America needs and deserves.
As your voice in Congress, I am working hard to combat each and every one of these crises, and I will continue to defend our communities from the detrimental impacts of President Biden’s policies and actions. And as for our president, I will continue to urge him to uphold the oath he made to the American people and end the era of crisis we are now under.
