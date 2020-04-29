Our local, state, and federal governments are working together to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and provide a bridge for our economy – and our society as a whole – to get to the other side of this outbreak.
Congress recently passed the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act to replenish the accounts established in the CARES Act for small businesses and healthcare providers.
The bill provides $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides funding for small businesses, sole proprietors, and self-employed individuals to keep employees on payroll and keep the lights on as our country responds to the coronavirus outbreak.
Small businesses are the economic engine of our country, and in Central Washington, the shutdowns are threatening the livelihoods of small business owners – some of whom have worked for decades to build up their businesses.
Additionally, the bill provides $75 billion for our nation’s healthcare heroes: the hospitals, clinics, and community health centers who are caring for COVID-19 patients across the country. Congress recognizes the important role these healthcare providers play in not only treating patients with coronavirus but ensuring their employees are safe and protected as well.
Lastly, the bill dedicates $25 billion in funding to expand testing and research to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Both public and private entities are working in overdrive to develop new testing capabilities, treatments, and – ultimately – a vaccine for COVID-19, so our society can return to normal as quickly as possible. The FDA recently approved an in-home testing kit, and there are now several approved antibody tests to help scientists and researchers – some located at the Pacific Northwest National Lab in Tri-Cities – to more effectively study and combat the virus.
I voted to support this legislation because I believe it will provide much-needed relief to Central Washington.
However, as I have said several times, there is simply not enough money the federal government can disperse to keep our entire economy running indefinitely, and the people of Central Washington don’t want handouts like stimulus checks or unemployment. They want pay checks.
Congress should be more committed than ever to address our national debt, and this funding should be seen as an opportunity to strengthen the bridge for our small businesses and healthcare providers to get to through this pandemic.
As I urge my colleagues in Congress to focus on government spending, I urge our Governor and municipalities to start planning for what’s on the other side. America is a country built on hard work and resilience, and we will return to greatness – but we have to get our fiscal house in order.
Log In
