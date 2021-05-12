President Biden’s policies are killing jobs for American workers, and rather than opening his eyes to the harm he’s causing, he’s doubling down on his massive tax hikes.
The jobs report released on Friday was shocking to many. It was cited as the “largest miss” compared to economists’ expectations since at least 1998. The United States created only 266,000 of the estimated 1.3 million jobs predicted – one million jobs less than expected, and the unemployment rate actually rose for the first time during the recovery.
Since the beginning of his Administration, the President has released one tax proposal after another, each one more radical than the last. Each time he pushes these massive proposals, he does so in the name of helping the American people. As April’s abysmal jobs report demonstrates, it’s not working.
President Biden has defended his proposals to raise taxes and increase regulations as a way to jumpstart the economy. This is simply not true. We know that this will only continue to sabotage our ability to get Americans back to work.
This flawed logic leaves millions of Americans asking these important questions: President Biden, how does raising taxes on working families help them financially recover? How do increased regulations make it easier for our small, local businesses to hire workers and survive?
Now, he is trying to rebrand his most recent tax proposal as a “jobs” package. We know the “COVID-19 relief package” he supported lacked public health funding to combat the pandemic, and the “infrastructure package” he has proposed fails to sufficiently fund the maintenance or repair of our roads, bridges, and waterways. So how much good can his “jobs” package really do for our Central Washington communities?
For over a year, Democrat leaders have kept our businesses shuttered and our schools closed, making it impossible for parents to return to work and for hard-working individuals to earn an honest living. To make matters worse, many of our local businesses simply can’t find the labor they need because federal unemployment “benefits” discourage workers from returning to the workplace and hinder the recovery of our local economies.
From rising costs on consumer goods that are squeezing the already-tight budgets of families across the country to labor shortages affecting our local small businesses, the President’s proposals continue to harm the American people. I had hoped the April jobs report would finally open the eyes of this Administration to the iniquities they’re ravaging on our working families and small businesses, but it’s clear that they will continue to turn a blind eye.
It is unacceptable that our local businesses, who are ready to revitalize and invest in our Central Washington communities, are being held hostage by President Biden’s job-killing policies. It’s time we reopen our economy, get our kids back into the classroom, empower the entrepreneurs that are the backbone of our economy, and allow America to actually recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.