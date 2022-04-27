Last Friday, President Biden traveled across the country to Seattle in an attempt to boost his declining approval ratings and promote his multi-trillion-dollar “Build Back Better” agenda. The fact the President continues to stump for trillions more in federal spending amidst skyrocketing inflation and crushing costs at the pump demonstrates just how out-of-touch he is with the American people.
The men and women in Central Washington—and across the nation—are struggling thanks to President Biden’s failing progressive policies. Crime is running rampant, and our police officers are being targeted and killed in cold blood. Fentanyl now floods our communities due to the President’s open-border policies and anti-police rhetoric. Gas prices have hit all-time highs across the state—and country—since the Administration took over, throttling our domestic energy sector from day one. Our supply chain has been devastated, and our farmers can’t get the inputs they need to produce the food that feeds this nation.
I am truly concerned about the direction our country is headed.
Yet, as families face record-high inflation and a cost of living that is making it difficult to just make ends meet, President Biden continues to double down on his agenda. I’d like to say he isn’t aware that passing such radical legislation amongst these economic conditions would be devastating to our communities. I’d like to say he isn’t aware that his package would raise taxes on Central Washingtonians and borrow against our children’s future by raising our national debt by hundreds of billions of dollars. I’d like to say he isn’t aware that his priorities are forcing you to throw more of your hard-earned money down the drain while expanding the federal government’s footprint, taxing our small businesses, preventing domestic energy production, creating Green New Deal programs, and eliminating work requirements for welfare benefits.
Unfortunately, I can’t. He continues to stand behind his progressive pipedream, reaffirming his support for all of the actions he’s taken over the last year that have pushed our communities to the limits.
We owe our children, grandchildren, and future generations a return to fiscal responsibility. That starts with legislating responsibly and thoughtfully—not just catering to radical interests in the Democratic Party. It’s time that the Administration learns: We don’t need bigger government, we need better leadership.
Rather than slashing domestic energy production, blocking essential workers from coming into our country, eliminating critical tools to protect our national security like Title 42, and failing to hold our trading partners to their commitments, President Biden should reverse course to empower the families, farmers, and businesses in Central Washington and across the country.
It is clear that President Biden’s policies are not working for Washingtonians, and when November’s election rolls around, Republicans in Congress will be ready and waiting to hold this administration accountable and stop them from harming our constituents—and our country—any further.
