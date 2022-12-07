Dan Newhouse

Congressman Dan Newhouse

To help prepare students for future careers in fields from chemistry and earth sciences to computer engineering and physics, schools in Central Washington and across the country are emphasizing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education programs. And as the home to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Hanford Site, Energy Northwest, and numerous other science and technology startups, Central Washington’s students have prime examples of the many rewarding careers in computer science, technology, research, or engineering available to them. Unfortunately, while schools in our district offer many unique opportunities for learning, many students still struggle due to lack of access to broadband.

At the Hanford Site, scientists and researchers from PNNL conduct workshops with local students about careers in nuclear science. Just a few weeks ago, I met with students from across Washington as they competed in the FIRST Tech Challenge at Hanford High School. Each year, a new challenge is presented where students design, build, program, and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format. Guided by adult coaches and mentors, students develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles, while realizing the value of hard work, innovation, and working as a team. The students’ enthusiasm for getting hands-on experience in this field was nothing short of inspiring.

Congressman Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside serves the 4th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.

