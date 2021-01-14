During the week of Monday, January 4, we convened the 117th Congress, and it is my sincere honor to begin a fourth term as the Representative for Washington’s 4th Congressional District.
With historic numbers of women and people of color, the House Republican Conference reflects both the population and values of the United States even better than before, I am committed to ensuring that these values – and the values of Central Washington – are represented in our work over the coming year.
We must continue to build on that progress. Our growing national debt looms, and it is our responsibility in Congress to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars are used efficiently. We must strengthen our country’s ability to protect our citizens – from both foreign and domestic threats, and we must continue to create opportunity for everyone to pursue the American Dream.
Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening our economy remains a top priority. I will be working to empower Central Washington families and businesses to return to a sense of normalcy, ensure that targeted relief is delivered where it is most needed, and restore our way of life.
I will also continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and in both Chambers of Congress to enact the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and provide relief for our agricultural industry.
The U.S. Department of Energy, federal contractors, and the Hanford workforce made significant progress at the Hanford Site in 2020, and I am committed to ensuring the federal government continues to fulfill its obligation to our communities.
Working to ensure your voices are heard by the federal government is of the utmost importance and serves as the solid foundation for each and every action I take in our nation’s capital.
