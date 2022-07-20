Faviola Lopez

The impact of overturning Roe will be DIRE, and the consequences of this Supreme Court decision will be swift and devastating for communities nationwide. At first glance, you might think this won’t affect abortion access here in Washington, however what happens in other states affects all of us.

My name is Faviola Lopez, and I am the Director of Regional Organizing for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho. Like the majority of our underserved community, I grew up in the Lower Yakima valley in a community that lacks access to health care and sex education. As a young uninsured adult, I also turned to Planned Parenthood for my healthcare. From the start I felt welcome and relieved to learn about our resources which allowed me to access birth control and finally take control of my future. This motivated me to get involved as a volunteer in our local Planned Parenthood advocacy youth chapter during my time at Central Washington University. Serving as a community organizer with Planned Parenthood for the last eight years has allowed me to work directly with individuals of Central and Eastern Washington and every day I see how important access to family planning including abortion care is in our communities.

