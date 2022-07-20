The impact of overturning Roe will be DIRE, and the consequences of this Supreme Court decision will be swift and devastating for communities nationwide. At first glance, you might think this won’t affect abortion access here in Washington, however what happens in other states affects all of us.
My name is Faviola Lopez, and I am the Director of Regional Organizing for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho. Like the majority of our underserved community, I grew up in the Lower Yakima valley in a community that lacks access to health care and sex education. As a young uninsured adult, I also turned to Planned Parenthood for my healthcare. From the start I felt welcome and relieved to learn about our resources which allowed me to access birth control and finally take control of my future. This motivated me to get involved as a volunteer in our local Planned Parenthood advocacy youth chapter during my time at Central Washington University. Serving as a community organizer with Planned Parenthood for the last eight years has allowed me to work directly with individuals of Central and Eastern Washington and every day I see how important access to family planning including abortion care is in our communities.
Fortunately for Washington, our volunteer activist and communities have continuously rallied over the years to successfully block repeated efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, repeal the Affordable Care Act, and to limit reproductive health access for millions of Americans. Even though people in our state – and 80% of Americans – overwhelmingly support safe, legal abortion, for too many, abortion is now out of reach, and still a right in name only. Without policies like the Women’s Health Protection Act and the EACH Act, Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities, immigrants, and people with low incomes will continue to struggle to access abortion. This is especially significant for communities of color, due to centuries of systemic racism in our public health and economic systems.
Our state level advocacy looms more critical than ever in recent history, as federal programs and protections for women’s reproductive health are under attack. State protections for abortion access are essential to ensuring every person, no matter their zip code, has access to the health care they need and deserve. Securing legal abortion here in Washington State in 1970 with a vote of the people was just the beginning. Recently our community successfully supported the Reproductive Parity Act as well as the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act. This legislation solidified greater access to abortion care by mandating health insurance companies as well as state Medicaid cover abortion care while also creating protections for medical providers from facing legal action for providing an abortion.
The future of abortion must be accessible, affordable, and supported with love and compassion. People should be able to get reproductive health care that meets their needs throughout their lives and is provided in ways and by the providers they trust. No matter where you live, the Supreme Court’s reckless and cruel decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will impact patients and providers in your state. That means that it is up to all of us to stay informed and stay involved. We can’t continue conversations about us without us. Congress must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act and the EACH Act to end the Hyde Amendment. Politicians must act to protect the availability of all abortion care and the people who provide that care; ensure it is affordable; and ensure it can reach BIPOC communities and those working to make ends meet without unnecessary barriers, stigma, or shame. At Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, we will find a way to support you so that you can get the care you need – no matter what.
Faviola Lopez is Director of Regional Organizing for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho. Born and raised in the Lower Yakima Valley, she takes pride in advocating for the community.
