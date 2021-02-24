Here’s an interesting statistic: Jobs in trade fields will account for one-third of all new jobs by the end of next year.
Qualified applicants in high-paying trade fields like construction, plumbing and healthcare support are in high demand across the country and throughout our state.
We want to ensure those jobs don’t go unfilled in Washington. That is why I strongly support our Yakima County skills centers. And why this year I co-sponsored House Bill 1415, which strengthens them.
These centers are important because they allow students the opportunity to gain skills, while still in high school, that will directly lead to good paying jobs as soon as they graduate. This bill ensures that centers across the state, including those in Sunnyside and Yakima, are able to effectively operate and even expand.
This measure is especially important now as we push to reopen our state and try to overcome the setbacks our students experienced over the last year. It is hard to learn how to take apart a car engine or rewire a circuit board over Zoom. Focusing on keeping our skills center open and right sized is imperative this budget cycle.
When we train our students in high-demand fields, our employers benefit by having a more qualified pool of local candidates from which to hire. Businesses looking to locate or expand in Central Washington have yet one more reason to move forward with their plans to grow right here in our beautiful Valley.
Skills centers set our students up for success by giving them the skills necessary to secure a good job right out of high school. Investing in them now will pay dividends down the line.
If you agree, please contact members of the House Education Committee, and ask them to support House Bill 1415. You can find their names and contact information at https://leg.wa.gov/House/Committees/ED/Pages/MembersStaff.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.