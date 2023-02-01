David S. Mullen

David S. Mullen

In a legislature where the Democrats run roughshod over the minority party, a Yakima Republican has decided to join forces with Democrats on SB-5179; an act relating to increasing access to the provisions of the Washington death with dignity act. Senator Curtis King was and is the only Senate Republican to sponsor SB-5179.

Senator King has been known to break with his caucus and sponsor bills regardless of his constituent’s support.

David S. Mullen is Editor-In-Chief of Accurate Perspective.

