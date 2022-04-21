Currently, a little over 1.3 million people are serving on active duty in our nation’s military—that is less than half of one percent of the U.S. population. Securing our national defense and protecting our interests is a heavy burden to rest on these men and women, and that is why continuing to care for our servicemembers and veterans is such a solemn duty for the federal government. I’m honored to represent over 39,000 veterans in Central Washington and consider it one of my highest priorities to ensure they receive the high-quality care and benefits they have earned.
My office has worked directly with veterans and their families to help navigate federal agencies and receive their hard-earned benefits, lost service records, earned war medals, and more. In just the first few months of this year, we have already closed more than 50 cases.
Recently, my office was able to assist U.S. Army Veteran Clifton Malm from Omak. Clifton served our country honorably as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and risked his life to protect his fellow servicemembers. His courage earned him a Purple Heart, amongst many other awards, which, unfortunately, he never received from the Army. My office was able to secure these medals for Clifton and represent what I believe is the gratitude of a truly thankful nation. Clifton’s service and dedication to the United States of America is a reminder to us of all the sacrifices the men and women in our armed forces make every day.
Stories like Clifton’s are also why, each year, I host a Veterans Service Fair in Central Washington. By bringing together local and national organizations, officials from the Veterans Administration, staffers from my office, and other community leaders, we can ensure that our veterans know about and have access to the care they have so rightfully earned.
This year, I’ll be hosting the Veterans Service Fair at the 3 Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21st for all Central Washington veterans and their families! This event is free and open to the public and will feature organizations offering help with VA and healthcare benefits, counseling, employment opportunities, and more. I encourage all veterans and their families to attend and learn about the benefits available to them. I also encourage veterans who have questions to reach out to any one of my offices.
The freedoms we exercise and enjoy every day come at great sacrifice, and we owe special recognition to the brave American men and women who serve or have served in uniform. They fulfilled their pledge to defend us, and it is up to us to remember and honor all who answered that call. God bless America’s veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.