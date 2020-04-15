Here are some recently announced additional steps to help small businesses mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19.
Forgivable loans, through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Small businesses, non-profits, independent contractors or self-employed individuals in need of financial help may be eligible for a forgivable loan from the SBA. Beginning last Friday, local banks began taking SBA applications and issuing forgivable loans. For more information, go to https://www.sba.gov/.
Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Grant/Loan Advance, through the U.S. Small Business Administration. This program provides up to $10,000 of financial relief to businesses that are experiencing temporary difficulties. To apply for an advance, visit https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/.
The Working Washington Small Business Grant, through the Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund and administered by the Washington State Department of Commerce with the help of county economic development organizations. The grants will provide up to $10,000 for small businesses under 10 employees. Businesses can use this money to pay for rent, utility bills, supplies, inventory and other operating expenses. To apply for an emergency grant, visit https://coronavirus.wa.gov/
Unemployment assistance
I recently received a notice from the Employment Security Department (ESD), and I’d like to share that information with you.
The ESD has received an unprecedented flood of applications for assistance and extremely high numbers of phone calls and emails.
Many people also have questions about the recent federal stimulus package and the enhancements to eligibility and available benefits for individuals. To address your questions and find out more information, please do not call their toll-free numbers first. Instead please visit their website at esd.wa.gov.
Sign up for their COVID-19 action alerts to receive the most recent information possible about benefits.
View their Frequently Asked Questions for workers and for businesses.
Use their checklist before applying for benefits.
Important note
ESD officials tell us that if a person’s issue can only be resolved by speaking to an agent, they should continue calling, even if they must do so repeatedly, and that thousands of individuals are getting through by phone every day. Also, they assured us that regardless of when a person gets through, they will receive retroactive payments.
