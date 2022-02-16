If you ask almost any farmer in Central Washington these days what their most pervasive problem is, I can guarantee they’ll say labor. Producers across Washington and the country are keenly aware that there simply isn’t enough interest among domestic workers to fill these essential roles. As the breadbasket for the world, the labor crisis creates a threat to our food security and our national security.
That is why I have been championing agricultural labor reform since coming to Congress. In 2019 my legislation, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, became the first agriculture labor reform bill to pass the House since 1986. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act streamlines the existing H-2A program and establishes a new employment- and merit-based program to ensure that not only are agriculture workers in the United States legally, but that they remain law-abiding and continue to contribute to our farms, ranches, local communities, and economies—creating a reliable labor source for our nation’s farms. By ensuring a legal, and reliable agricultural workforce, we can secure our food supply, strengthening our national security, and averting disaster.
In 2021, a bipartisan group of Members passed this bill through the House for a second time. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the need for agriculture labor reform is even more prevalent, as many of the Biden Administration’s policies have made it more difficult for businesses to find willing and qualified employees. While I am encouraged by the ongoing discussions that are underway about the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, we must continue to push this legislation forward if we are to obtain certainty for our agricultural sector.
Also threatening our national security is the disaster occurring at our southern border. Illegal drugs are flowing into our country at ever-increasingly higher rates, while the Biden Administration turns a blind eye. This past year, there were 11,201 pounds of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection, a 134% increase from the year before. The fentanyl that doesn’t get found finds its way into our communities—and it is wreaking havoc on our rural areas.
I have repeatedly called for President Biden to address the crisis that he has created through his reckless, open-border policies, and I am committed to supporting law enforcement officers in Central Washington who are dealing with the very real, pressing issues rising from this crisis. Unfortunately, these calls have fallen upon deaf ears, and it is up to Congress to alleviate the impacts the Biden Administration’s policies are having on our communities.
That is why just last week, I introduced comprehensive immigration legislation, the Dignity Act, with Rep. Maria Salazar. This legislation builds off of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, and supports employment- and merit-based immigration, just as President Trump called for. Under this bill, upstanding individuals commit years of their lives to working in America (including American agriculture) and only gain the opportunity to earn legal status by contributing to the American economy.
We can, and we should, enact comprehensive immigration reforms that secure the southern border and keeps our communities safer. At the same time, we must enact policy that secures our nation’s food supply by ensuring our farmers have access to those workers whom we depend on each and every day.
Responsible immigration reform means legislation that protects our communities, strengthens our national security, and secures our southern border, but also recognizes the contributions of immigrants and bolsters our local economies, producers, and small businesses. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the Dignity Act do all of that and more. By securing a legal and reliable agricultural workforce for our producers, we secure our food supply chain and bolster our local economies. By securing our southern border, we can put a stop to the influx of drugs and crime, protecting our communities. I am committed to enacting responsible immigration solutions for Central Washington farmers and ranchers and urge my colleagues to join me in this effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.