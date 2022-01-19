It has been said, “if your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” By that definition, the 8 young men and women from Central Washington who have worked tirelessly to earn a nomination to one of our nation’s military service academies exemplify leadership.
This week, I had the privilege to announce my nomination of 8 students across our region for consideration to attend one of our U.S. military academies, which include the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Air Force Academy. While attending one of these institutions is a prestigious and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation’s best and brightest, it is not without sacrifice. If accepted, these young men and women are obligated to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation. These young leaders have, in part, earned my nomination because they are ready and willing to fulfill that obligation to serve our nation in uniform.
These students have worked hard to get where they are today, after successfully receiving their nomination, which included an interview process with my military academy advisory board, they must also complete the rigorous application process with each of the respective academies.
Every year, I am impressed by the academic success, hard work, personal accomplishment, and dedication to service demonstrated by our applicants. These young people have proven their leadership and serve as an example for us all. For more information about the congressional nomination process, please visit my website or contact Jamie Daniels in my Richland office at (509) 713-7374.
I applaud each and every one of these students and am proud of how far they’ve already come. The young people below demonstrate the best of Central Washington, and we can all be proud of them for their desire to serve.
U.S. Air Force Academy nominees include: Ace Federspiel, a senior at Davis High School and the son of Doug and Suzanne Federspiel; Lana Lilley, a senior at Delta High School and Central Washington University Running Start and the daughter of Michael Lilley and Tarna Alderman; Jaxin McCallum, a senior at Kamiakin High School and the son of Ryan and Rina McCallum; Reid Oldfield, a senior at Hanford High School and WSU Running Start and the son of Brian and Karyn Oldfield; Jonah Raebel, a graduate of Kennewick High School and freshman at the University of Arizona and the son of James and Jill Raebel; and Jaden Rossmeisl, a senior at West Valley High School and the son of Roman and Rebecca Rossmeisl.
U.S. Military Academy West Point nominees include Julia Haggard, a senior at Southridge High School and WSU Running Start and the daughter of Bradley and Patricia Haggard; Zayne Maughan, a graduate of Chiawana High School and freshman at Brigham Young University and the son of Derek and Michelle Maughan; and Jonah Raebel, a graduate of Kennewick High School and freshman at the University of Arizona and the son of James and Jill Raebel.
U.S. Naval Academy nominees include Reid Oldfield, a senior at Hanford High School and WSU Running Start and the son of Brian and Karyn Oldfield.
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy nominees include Jaxin McCallum, a senior at Kamiakin High School and the son of Ryan and Rina McCallum.
