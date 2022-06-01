Many of us have heard that suicide is an issue among American veterans. And we know that substance abuse is also extremely prevalent, not just among veterans but as a national epidemic. But what many don’t appreciate is that these aren’t two separate issues. We’re discovering more and more that a strong link exists between addiction and suicide, and nowhere is this problem more pronounced than among our military veterans.
According to a recent report from Brown University, since 9/11, there have been four times as many deaths by suicide among active-duty military personnel and veterans than casualties of war. An estimated 7,057 service members have died during military operations since September 11th, 2001, while suicides among active-duty personnel and veterans of those conflicts have reached 30,177.
For a long time, veteran suicide has been viewed and treated as its own issue. Veterans are disproportionately affected by suicide, as we’ve seen, especially since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. According to the VA’s 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times the rate of non-veteran adults. The report also revealed that veterans comprise 13.5% of all adult deaths by suicide in the US, but veterans only make up 7.9% of the US adult population. Further, the annual number of Veteran suicide deaths has exceeded 6,000 each year since 2008.
But as we’ve recognized this issue and attempted to help veterans and prevent suicide, another problem has become very apparent. Our veterans aren’t immune to the national drug epidemic.
With the drug epidemic at its worst point ever, there’s genuine concern that suicide could become an even bigger issue for veterans than it already is. These findings illustrate a need to focus more suicide-prevention efforts on veterans with substance abuse disorders, particularly when other comorbid mental health issues are present. While doing such may not resolve the issue of veteran suicide completely or long-term, it could save a life and give the person long enough to address the underlying causes of their suicidal ideation.
Suicide is a complex issue, with no single cause or easy solution. But it’s no longer a speculation that a link exists between suicide and substance abuse, which means that treating addiction may be a route to lowering veteran suicides. For example, veterans with drug or alcohol problems are more than twice as likely to die by suicide than those who don’t. And female veterans with substance use disorders have an even higher rate of suicide, more than five times that of their male comrades.
Even among those who don’t serve, the correlation between substance abuse and suicide is more than a coincidence. According to Addicted.org, half of all suicides in the US are tied to substance dependence. And among Americans who abuse drugs and alcohol, about one in four commit suicide.
Memorial Day comes once a year, but let’s continue to honor our veterans throughout the year by raising awareness about the link between suicide and addiction. The people who’ve protected us need our help now. Will we give them our service?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.