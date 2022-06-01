Over the past year and a half—under the Democrats’ one-party rule—rural communities like ours in Central Washington have been harmed by the failed, anti-energy policies coming out of our nation’s capital. Gas prices have hit all-time highs, and American families are facing high inflation and supply chain interruptions that threaten our way of life. It is more critical than ever that our nation establishes a strong, reliable, all-of-the-above domestic energy portfolio.
Fortunately for us in Central Washington, we have a prime example of how to do just that. This week, I’ve invited Members of the Congressional Western Caucus to join me for a field tour to learn more about the issues impacting our local communities and showcase the energy strategy that makes our region so unique.
For the past year and a half, I have served as Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, a group of 75 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives who work together to advance commonsense energy, agriculture, and natural resources policies that benefit the rural communities we represent. We have worked tirelessly to elevate the voices of our communities and highlight the impacts that decisions made in D.C. have on rural America. This week, we’ll focus on solutions.
We’ll be starting off our tour in the Tri-Cities area with an up-close look at the Ice Harbor Lock and Dam, so that these lawmakers from across the country can truly understand the critical role the Columbia and Snake River dams play in producing clean, renewable, affordable, baseload power. By hearing firsthand from local leaders representing the energy, agriculture, irrigation, transportation, and tourism sectors—as well as from scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—I’ll be able to illustrate the comprehensive benefits these dams provide for the region and how federal-to-local partnerships are ensuring these dams can operate efficiently while providing species and habitat conservation for our native salmon species.
I’m also bringing in experts from Energy Northwest, PNNL, and local businesses and utilities to highlight the exciting nuclear energy developments unfolding right here in Central Washington. With Columbia Generating Station—the region’s only nuclear power plant—and new advanced nuclear technologies coming to this area, our region is soon to be the leading force in nuclear energy innovation and grid resilience for the country.
I am proud to represent a region of the country that exemplifies innovation, technological advancement, and an all-of-the-above energy portfolio. Central Washington is home to our state’s largest wind and solar farms, as well as new hydrogen technologies. And because we embrace clean and renewable baseload resources like nuclear energy and hydropower, we will continue to improve energy development, capacity, and storage for the whole country—if not the world.
While it’s easy to brag about my home state, the underlying message remains: We must restore American energy independence. Luckily for us, the path is clear. All it takes is supporting the many American energy producers we already have—with an emphasis on baseload energy resources. Wind turbines only spin when the wind blows, and solar panels only work when the sun is shining. Nuclear, hydropower, oil, and natural gas provide baseload energy to the communities in my district all year long, and we need the capacity to expand those benefits nationwide.
In the United States, we produce energy cleaner and safer than anywhere else in the world, for traditional resources like oil and natural gas as well as for emerging resources and innovative technologies. That is why we cannot allow the Biden Administration and far-left Democrats to force us to choose between the two.
When it comes down to it, we should not be looking at our energy portfolio as “or” but rather as “and.” Central Washington has embraced this, and I look forward to demonstrating to my colleagues in Congress how our region’s energy strategy and leadership can serve as an example for the whole country.
