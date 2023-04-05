On April 1, the Washington State Health Care Authority anticipates returning to normal operations and begin to mail renewal notices to confirm the eligibility of Medicaid (Apple Health in Washington state) recipients in Washington state. This is after nearly three years where Apple Health members had continuous enrollment due to the Federal Public Health Emergency in 2020.

As a result, an estimated 300,000 Washingtonians will be required to complete a renewal form that will determine if they still qualify for Apple Health coverage or if they need to shop for a new health plan.

Caitlin Duffy is Director of Business Development at Community Health Plan of Washington, a not-for-profit providing Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare Advantage, and Individual & Family health plans.

