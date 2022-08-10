Dan Newhouse

Congressman Dan Newhouse

Right now, the price of gas, groceries, and just about everything else we buy is rising exponentially and the GDP has decreased for the second quarter in a row, officially entering our economy into a recession. Yet, instead of addressing these issues head-on, Democrats and the Biden Administration are rushing to sign a 2,140-page, half-a-trillion-dollar spending spree into law that would raise taxes, punish small businesses, hire 87,000 IRS bureaucrats to harass the middle class, and increase inflation. To say this is inconceivable is an understatement.

As of May, 58% of American adults—roughly 150 million people—live paycheck to paycheck, according to a new LendingClub report. Now, despite President Biden’s promise not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year, he’s done just that. In addition to raising taxes, this bill would give $80 billion to the IRS for additional audits and 87,000 new IRS agents. Americans are struggling, and what is the Biden Administration’s plan? Increasing taxes again.

Congressman Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside serves the 4th Congressional District in Washington, D.C

