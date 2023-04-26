Dan Newhouse

Congressman Dan Newhouse

Right now, there are more job openings in the United States than people looking for work. Allowing anyone to qualify for welfare when they simply don’t want to work isn’t making things any better. Medicaid and food stamps were originally designed as a safety net during a time of need. However, it has expanded much beyond its original intent and is now disincentivizing work for able-bodied adults. Congress must reorient these programs toward what they were originally designed to do—help Americans who are in need to be strong members of the workforce, earn a paycheck for their households, learn new skills, and reduce childhood poverty.

Congressman Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside serves the 4th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.

