Americans today are facing a lot of uncertainty. Uncertainty about whether they can afford to pay their bills, uncertainty about whether they can find the groceries they need, uncertainty about how this year’s harvest will play out, uncertainty about their own safety within their communities, and so much more.

The best way to jumpstart our economy and lower the cost of gas and groceries, is to open up American energy production. By tapping into the resources that are literally under our feet, resources we can extract in a cleaner and more responsible manner than any other nation in the world, we can lower the cost of gas—and everything in our supply chain. Currently, however, pipelines, mines, and other domestic infrastructure to meet America’s demands have been blocked by unnecessary permitting delays and regulatory uncertainty. That’s where the American Energy Independence from Russia Act comes in. This legislation will unlock America’s energy potential by requiring leasing and permitting of energy and minerals development on federal lands and waters and protecting domestic oil and gas, mining, and critical minerals production from further attacks by the Biden Administration. This will not only enable our country to become energy independent once more but will create thousands of American jobs, jump-starting our economy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.