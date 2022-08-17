Americans today are facing a lot of uncertainty. Uncertainty about whether they can afford to pay their bills, uncertainty about whether they can find the groceries they need, uncertainty about how this year’s harvest will play out, uncertainty about their own safety within their communities, and so much more.
The best way to jumpstart our economy and lower the cost of gas and groceries, is to open up American energy production. By tapping into the resources that are literally under our feet, resources we can extract in a cleaner and more responsible manner than any other nation in the world, we can lower the cost of gas—and everything in our supply chain. Currently, however, pipelines, mines, and other domestic infrastructure to meet America’s demands have been blocked by unnecessary permitting delays and regulatory uncertainty. That’s where the American Energy Independence from Russia Act comes in. This legislation will unlock America’s energy potential by requiring leasing and permitting of energy and minerals development on federal lands and waters and protecting domestic oil and gas, mining, and critical minerals production from further attacks by the Biden Administration. This will not only enable our country to become energy independent once more but will create thousands of American jobs, jump-starting our economy.
As we look towards the future, we also need to protect our next generation. That means making sure our children can succeed by placing their futures first and giving parents a voice in their education. We can do this by passing the Parents’ Bill of Rights to increase transparency, so parents know what their children are being taught in school and how their tax dollars are being spent. And by passing my legislation to expand school choice, the Open Schools Act, which puts the needs of our children first by helping our students and providing parents with increased options for their children’s education. These are commonsense solutions to the problems we face—and simple steps we can take immediately to help our next generation thrive.
We also need to ensure our government remains accountable to the American people. That means an open and transparent government, of the people, for the people, and by the people. That means holding the Biden administration accountable and providing transparency to the American people on the issues that matter most. While our country remains deeply divided, we can all agree on one thing: our Constitution and the sacred institutions upon which our country was founded must be preserved.
As a lifelong resident of Central Washington, a farmer, and a business owner, I understand deeply the priorities that matter most to our district and am working every day in Congress on them. I take very seriously my commitment to deliver for the hard-working men and women of Central Washington. And come November, I look forward to enacting solutions to so many of the problems we face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.