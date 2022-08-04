In Central Washington, we have much to be grateful for. We are surrounded by bountiful farmland, majestic rivers, and a resilient community of families, farmers, small business owners, and veterans. In addition, we are fortunate to lead the way in clean, renewable, and affordable energy production.
As a lifelong resident of Central Washington, a farmer, and a business owner, I know firsthand the priorities that matter most to our district, because the issues that face our communities are my neighbor’s issues, my family’s issues—they’re my issues too. And right now, the opposition to maintaining our way of life is strong in our nation’s capital.
Last week, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced what Americans have been feeling for over a year now—a recession. Inflation has skyrocketed and energy prices are soaring, in large part because of President Biden’s efforts to shut down America’s energy production. On top of the stress this has placed on families’ budgets across the country, it’s also forced us to be reliant on our adversaries for our energy needs. To help provide relief to our families and protect our national security, I introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act. This legislation would prohibit the Biden Administration from enacting new rules or regulations that would decrease domestic energy production or increase gas prices, helping America recover from their failed energy policies.
I’m also working to lower food costs for all Americans through my legislation, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. This bill, which has now passed the House twice and awaits consideration by the Senate—addresses labor shortages and ensures we have a legal and reliable workforce for all of agriculture to ensure that not only are agriculture workers in the United States legally, but that they remain law-abiding and continue to contribute to our farms, ranches, local communities, and economies.
Unfortunately, the attacks don’t end there. Just this month, in the midst of a national energy crisis, the Biden Administration released a report calling to breach the Lower Snake River Dams, with no input or regard for the devastating impacts such a decision would have on Central Washington. Our dams provide so many benefits for our agriculture, transportation, navigation, irrigation, tourism, and clean energy sectors. Breaching them would not only be detrimental to our communities, but to our economy, farmers, and small businesses as well. According to multiple reports, dam breaching is expected to cost between $10.3 to $27.2 billion—and that’s a low estimate. To stop our dams from being breached, I introduced the Federal Columbia River Power System Certainty Act which utilizes the best available science to protect these critical pieces of infrastructure so they can continue to provide the carbon-free, baseload energy and myriad of other benefits our region depends on.
These are just a few of the areas that I am focusing on each day, and I am just getting started. It is one of my greatest honors to serve the people of Central Washington in Congress and I am proud to fight for such a beautiful and diverse district. And as long as I am in Congress, I will fight for Central Washington’s top priorities, protect our communities and freedoms, and deliver results each and every day.
