Dan Newhouse

Congressman Dan Newhouse

In Central Washington, we have much to be grateful for. We are surrounded by bountiful farmland, majestic rivers, and a resilient community of families, farmers, small business owners, and veterans. In addition, we are fortunate to lead the way in clean, renewable, and affordable energy production.

As a lifelong resident of Central Washington, a farmer, and a business owner, I know firsthand the priorities that matter most to our district, because the issues that face our communities are my neighbor’s issues, my family’s issues—they’re my issues too. And right now, the opposition to maintaining our way of life is strong in our nation’s capital.

