After Jesus Christ’s resurrection, and before He ascended to heaven, he spent some time with His apostles, who He had called and chosen to lead His church on earth after his mission here was complete. Portions of His last instructions to Peter, the chief apostle, are recorded in the Gospel of John, chapter 21. Jesus asked Peter three times if Peter truly loved Him, three times Peter replied “thou knowest that I love thee,” to which Jesus responded, “feed my sheep.”
As Christians, how do we feed His sheep? And, who are His sheep?
In one sense, as the Savior taught us, His sheep are those who hear His voice and follow Him. However, in a larger sense, His sheep are all of us, for there is no one that He would not attempt to reach, teach, help, or heal.
In a recent General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sharon Eubank of the General Relief Society Presidency (the Relief Society is the church’s women’s organization) stated, “The New Testament shows the great efforts Jesus made to reach out to all kinds of people: lepers, tax collectors, children, Galileans, harlots, women, Pharisees, sinners, Samaritans, widows, Roman soldiers, adulterers, the ritually unclean. In almost every story, He is reaching someone who wasn’t traditionally accepted in society.”
When the Savior spoke of feeding, he meant we should love and serve others around us in every way, according to their need. This could include helping someone change a flat tire, watching someone’s home and pets while they are away, serving at a food bank or homeless shelter, shoveling snow from a neighbor’s sidewalk, carrying someone’s groceries, opening a door, giving a warm smile, saying hello, and other ways too numerous to count.
As Jesus taught His disciples (and us) at the Last Supper in John 13:34, 35 “A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another”.
During Jesus’ earthly ministry, we know that He healed people, taught them, forgave them, served them, corrected them, and uplifted them. He addressed their physical needs, but His principal goal was to teach them to follow Him and His perfect example, thereby helping them come closer to God, their Father in Heaven.
To truly follow Him, we need to love others not only when it is easy, but when it is more challenging. As Jesus teaches us in Matthew 5:44, 45; “But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you; that ye may be the children of your Father in Heaven.”
As we show warmth to and serve those around us, regardless of their age, ethnicity, religion, or politics, we can all play a small part in helping to heal hearts and bring more light into this world, as the Savior would have us do.
LaDon Linde is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in Sunnyside, WA.
