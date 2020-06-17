In the New Testament, there is a conversation recorded between a Jewish scribe and Jesus Christ. Starting in Mark 12:28, the scribe asks Jesus, “Which is the first commandment of all? And Jesus answered him, the first of all the commandments is…thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: … And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these. And the scribe said unto him, Well, Master, thou hast said the truth: for there is one God … And to love him with all the heart, and with all the understanding, and with all the soul, and with all the strength, and to love his neighbor as himself, is more than all whole burnt offerings and sacrifices. And when Jesus saw that he answered discreetly, he said unto him, Thou art not far from the kingdom of God”.
We have been taught frequently that keeping the commandments of God, and following the teachings and example of Jesus Christ, will help us gain an eternal reward in heaven after the end of our mortal lives. While I believe that, I also know that following the teachings of Jesus Christ will help us live a happier, more meaningful life here and now, regardless of the circumstances we are placed in. This will help us through any difficulty, including the current national crisis over race relations.
Recently, Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, made a statement regarding these current events, from which I will quote excerpts: “We join with many throughout this nation and around the world who are deeply saddened at recent evidences of racism and a blatant disregard for human life. We abhor the reality that some would deny others respect and the most basic of freedoms because of the color of his or her skin…
During the Savior’s earthly mission, He constantly ministered to those who were excluded, marginalized, judged, overlooked, abused, and discounted. As His followers, can we do anything less? The answer is no! We believe in freedom, kindness, and fairness for all of God’s children!”
President Nelson also went on to say “Illegal acts such as looting, defacing, or destroying public or private property cannot be tolerated. Never has one wrong been corrected by a second wrong. Evil has never been resolved by more evil…
We need to foster a fundamental respect for the human dignity of every human soul, regardless of their color, creed, or cause.”
I pray that each one of us, within our own circle of influence, will commit to do his or her part to be a part of the solution by taking the opportunity to help, uplift, encourage and love those around us, regardless of their skin color, gender, age, or politics. After all, according to the second great commandment, we are to love our neighbor as ourselves, and the Savior taught us by word and example that all around us are our neighbors in one way or another. As a wise church leader once taught, “If we are to live together in eternity, we are going to have to learn to get along here on earth first.”
May God bless each and every one of us with His peace, and compassion for those around us.
