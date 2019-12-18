The Christmas holiday season, to be sure, is a very busy time of year. Generally, there is much time, effort, and even money involved in Christmas preparation. This can include decoration of our homes, yards, trees, and for many, may involve travel plans.
We also seem to see more smiles, friendly greetings, and Christmas wishes as people around us go about their daily lives. When I hear “Merry Christmas”, I think it often means “I wish you well”, “I wish you happiness”, “I care about you”, or even “I love you”.
Of course, much of our Christmas preparation involves getting gifts, even the right gifts, for those we choose to give to. Sometimes they are given out of a sense of obligation, or a thank you for using a business’ services. Most often, they are given to those we have a family relationship or friendship with.
To those who we care about the most, we may spend a lot of time searching for and deciding upon “the perfect gift”, and when we find it, we get a sense of satisfaction.
It is appropriate that the focus of Christmas centers around gift-giving, for the very essence of Christmas is based on the perfect gift that was delivered to us and for us just over 2,000 years ago. Our all-knowing, loving Father in Heaven gave us Jesus Christ, his son, to be the perfect example for us; to teach and show us the way to live a meaningful, purpose-filled, joyful life; to give his life for us so that we have a chance to be forgiven for the sins and errors we make, and; to be resurrected, thereby opening the door to eternal life to us.
Centuries before Jesus’ birth, the Old Testament prophet Isaiah prophesied the arrival of our perfect gift: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given … and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6).
The angels of heaven made this dramatic announcement to shepherds near Bethlehem the night of Jesus’ entrance into this world: “I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:10,11).
The beloved apostle John explained Jesus’ mission in this way: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16).
As you gather together with your loved ones at this time of year, I wish you a wonderful Christmas.
Remember to take the time to give thanks to those who give you gifts, and to thank God for the perfect gift to us of His Son, Jesus Christ.
LaDon Linde of Sunnyside is First Counselor in the Yakima Washington Stake of Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
