Before I tell my story, I must acknowledge that I borrowed the title from a Christian author and former BYU professor named Stephen E. Robinson. The story, however, is mine.
Some months before my ninth birthday, I announced to my parents that I wanted to get a bicycle for my birthday. This was not just any bike, it was a Spyder bike! I had seen it in the Sears Catalogue, and I decided it was something I really wanted to have. From the catalogue, I also knew that the Spyder bike would cost $67, which seemed like a lot of money to me. My parents told me in response to my request that if I would work hard and save my money, they would see what they could do.
Over the next few months, I worked as hard as I could, or at least as hard as an 8-year-old can work! I do remember that it was my job to feed the calves on our family dairy farm. I also did odd jobs around the house whenever my mom needed me to do them. Whenever I was paid, I put what I made into my piggy bank.
Finally, my ninth birthday arrived. On that October evening, we sat around our dinner table having a birthday party with my parents and my two younger brothers. The moment had arrived for me to open up my piggy bank. I poured everything out and we started counting the money. When everything was tallied, I was sad when I realized that I had only been able to save $33, far less than the cost of the bicycle. It was at this moment of disappointment that my dad said to me “Look out on the deck.”
I turned to look, and there was the bike, just as it appeared in the catalogue! In a moment, my sadness was turned into great joy!
In recent years I have reflected that this childhood event is a great example of how the Atonement of Jesus Christ works for us. Our ultimate goal in this life is to be forgiven of our sins and be allowed to return to our Heavenly Father’s presence after this life is completed. God, our loving Heavenly Father, has given us a way to get there. He has given us His teachings and commandments to learn and follow. Since He knows we are imperfect and will make mistakes or commit sin, He has also given us a Savior, His Son Jesus Christ. Jesus lived the perfect life as an example for us, taught us His gospel, and gave His life as a sacrifice for us.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved.” (John 3:16,17).
My parents set the terms and conditions for me to receive the bicycle. Although I didn’t reach the goal that was given me, my parents recognized my sincere effort and made up the difference. In retrospect, I realize that they must have assumed that I wouldn’t reach the goal, and they would be making up the difference, whatever that might be.
In like manner, none of us will be able to keep the teachings and commandments of God perfectly, however hard we try. However, the Atonement of Jesus Christ allows that as we make a sincere effort to follow Him, Jesus can recognize our sincere effort and make up the difference.
I don’t claim to completely understand how the Atonement of Jesus Christ works, but I know that it is real, and it is something for which I am truly grateful, for I have felt the blessing of His redeeming love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.