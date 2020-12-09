Students and teachers have been affected the most due to the pandemic – most students find distance learning ineffective and rather stressful since they do not receive clear instructions from teachers and many students do not participate in class.
A senior from Granger High School (GHS), Juliana Velazquez, shared her experience, “The pandemic has impacted me because online is harder than learning in person.”
Students are not the only ones who face challenges. Teachers also struggle leading classes since many students do not participate.
A history teacher from GHS, Michael Scheel, is new to the school and shared his experience of distance teaching, “The administration, teachers, staff and students have been very supportive and encouraging. I have felt so welcomed and appreciated. Teaching online hasn’t been ideal for building relationships, but we are learning as we go just like the rest of the state.”
Online teaching is different and difficult but as a community, people will learn to manage the new reality.
The pandemic has also affected students and teachers plans since they expected to be attending school and interacting with other classmates and educators.
Velazquez shares what her life would look like without the pandemic, “I would clearly understand what my teachers are presenting, and I would see and socialize with classmates.”
Scheel also shares how past years are different than this year. “Teaching from home or from school virtually is stressful. Making connections with students, seeing faces, and reading reactions is part of my teaching style. I love to share my sense of humor with my students, but without the personal interactions, I have honestly struggled at times.”
Teachers can’t be themselves if they teach online. Both students and teachers struggle with online classes. They both had a different perspective of what this year would look without the pandemic and how it has drastically modified their lives.
Paola Brito, Granger High School
