As we gather with friends and family this Labor Day, it's essential that we take a moment to reflect on the significant contributions the American worker has made to our nation's strength, prosperity, and well-being. For generations, our workforce, such as the dedicated men and women at the Hanford Site, our agricultural workers, and employees of companies large and small, has been the backbone of our great nation, driving innovation, fueling economic growth, and shaping the American Dream. This Labor Day, however, we find ourselves in a critical moment where our workers are facing unprecedented challenges.
The last three months have proven to be the worst three-month stretch for job growth since the pandemic began. Prices are rising and real wages are dwindling, making it harder for American families to make ends meet. A staggering 61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, a stark reminder that inflation is squeezing the budgets of hardworking families across the country. The economic agenda we're currently witnessing has failed to address these pressing issues, leaving too many Americans behind.
I am working tirelessly in Congress to deliver economic prosperity for the people of Central Washington and all Americans. Together with my Congressional colleagues, we have passed common-sense legislation aimed at curbing out-of-control spending, lifting more Americans out of poverty, reining in executive overreach, and protecting the benefits our seniors and veterans have earned through their dedication and sacrifice. We have stood strong against demands for new taxes, recognizing that our path to prosperity should not be paved with burdensome levies on hardworking individuals and businesses.
Our mission is clear: We must get our finances back on track so that everyone can have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. The resilience and innovation of American workers have brought us through countless challenges in our history, and I have no doubt that, together, we can overcome the obstacles we face today.
Today, let us not only appreciate the accomplishments and innovations of the American worker but also recommit ourselves to the principles of economic freedom and prosperity that have always defined our nation. The American worker is the heart and soul of our country, and their determination and hard work have created a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.
Congressman Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside serves the 4th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.
