In the Bible in the book of Revelation, it says, “And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new.”
Everyone likes new things. They are unblemished, strong, attractive and sturdy. They have no ‘wear and tear’ so to speak. They are fresh and bright and look as though they will last a long time. Isn’t this something we would like ourselves to be? Always in a perfect, healthy state embracing immortality. But, it seems this may be out of reach, or is it?
Jesus certainly didn’t accept imperfection, if he saw a lame man, he healed him. If he saw a blind person, he gave them sight. If the person was a sinner, they repented and became righteous. He didn’t even accept mortality, but raised the dead including himself!
But, you say, “I am not Jesus, I can’t heal.” However, he didn’t accept this excuse. He taught his disciples to heal and said (John 14:12) “He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also.”
In the 1800’s there was a woman, Mary Baker Eddy, who after an accident was examined by a physician and told she was injured so badly internally, she would not live. In her extremity she opened the Bible and read one of Jesus’ healings in the book of Matthew. As she read a light dawned in her thought and she caught a glimpse of how Jesus healed.
She, herself, was immediately healed. She got out of bed, dressed and went downstairs and had dinner with those who were planning her funeral. She was so impressed that she wanted to find out how this healing took place, so she devoted every spare moment for the next three years to pondering the truths in the Bible.
Gradually, her thoughts became enlightened and she wrote down what she was learning. She began to heal others and wrote down in a book, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” the truths she discovered that enabled her not only to heal, but from her writings and teachings, others, too, began to be healers. And, to save this truth for generations to come, she established The First Church of Christ, Scientist which now has branches throughout the world.
So, you see, as our thinking is spiritualized, we see things anew. We see them perfect and whole as Jesus did. All things can become new. In “Science and Health” it says, “His is the new understanding of spiritual love. It gives all for Christ, or truth. It blesses it enemies, heals the sick, casts our evil, raises the dead from trespasses and sin, and preaches the gospel to the poor, the weak in heart.”
Donna Homer is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Sunnyside
