Have you ever had a need for something and did not know how it would be supplied? Jesus said, “Your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask Him.” Sometimes we forget this, and we stress out as to what to do.
Once when my husband was in the Navy, we had an apartment in Long Beach, California. I came home from work one day and looked in the cabinets and fridge for something to eat. There was nothing! “Wow, I thought, what do I do now?” There was a knock on my kitchen door. It was my neighbor. She had a plate of food in her hand and said, “I got an urge for a Thanksgiving dinner today and I have been cooking. I wanted to share it with you!”
Wow, was I surprised! God had been preparing for me all day and the preparations were not scanty. I had a Thanksgiving dinner! Was I ever grateful and humbled?
It is such a comfort to know that if we have a need of something it will always be supplied. Another time when I was looking for an apartment, I was exhausted. I had been from one side of the city to another looking for an apartment and had found nothing. A friend called and I told her my dilemma. She was a friend from church, and she said, “Why don’t you just drive to a part of the city you’d like to live in and look for rent signs.”
I followed her advice and that day found three to choose from. I chose the one mentioned above, and it suited our needs well.
Jesus always turned to God in time of need. He fed 5,000 people with just a few fishes and a couple of loaves of bread. Another time when needing tax money, he directed his disciples to fish, and they found the needed money in the mouth of the fish they caught.
So, the thing is, we are not alone. Our heavenly Father, divine love, is always caring for us and when we turn to Him, we are not given a stone – but bread.
Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science said, “Divine love always has met and always will meet every human need.”
Donna Homer is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Sunnyside.
