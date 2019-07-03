Do you ever get discouraged, down-hearted, depressed?
I think all of us feel that way sometimes. But, the main thing is not to stay that way.
Recently, I was feeling depressed, and I remembered a story I once heard. It goes like this: The devil was having a garage sale. There were many different items for sale on the tables. An interested man was looking around to see what all was there. Finally, he made his way to the back corner of the garage, and there he saw a wedge-shaped tool. He asked the devil what it was used for. The devil replied, “Oh, that tool is not for sale. I can sell all my tools but that one. You see that is the wedge of discouragement, and as long as I have that tool, I can get anywhere.”
Well, that woke me up to realize that discouragement is the devil’s tool.
God tells us to rejoice, to praise God. Psalms 124:7 states, “Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers; the snare is broken, and we are escaped.”
Psalms 146:5 says, “Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help whose hope is in the Lord his God.”
Mary Baker Eddy says in her book Science & Health with Key to the Scripture, “Happiness is spiritual, born of Truth and Love.”
So, I could see that the devil or Satan would like me to be unhappy and depressed to keep me from divine Truth and Love.
I then got out my hymn book and began to sing.
Soon, I was happy and content. One cannot sing joyfully and stay depressed.
So, let us all sing praises to God, thanking him for all He has blessed us with, and we will be ready to receive more blessings as He promised.
Donna Homer is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist
