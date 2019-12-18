Do you believe in angels? I do. Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, in the glossary of her book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures gives a good definition of angels: “Angels. God’s thoughts passing to man; spiritual intuitions, pure and perfect; the inspiration of goodness, purity, and immortality, counteracting all evil, sensuality, and mortality.”
When Jesus had fasted in the wilderness for 40 days and nights, the devil came to him and tempted him three times. Each time Jesus rebuked him with a verse from the Bible and after the third time, Jesus said to the devil, “Get thee back, Satan”…then it says, “the devil leaveth him, and, behold, angels came and ministered unto him.” I see these angels as comforting praises from his heavenly Father assuring that God was right there guarding and protecting him.
Again in Science and Health, Eddy says, “My angels are exalting thoughts,”… Angels are God’s representatives… “By giving earnest heed to these spiritual guides they carry with us, and we entertain “angels unaware.”
Isn’t it wonderful to know that God always sends us angel thoughts to protect and uplift us ? I remember a story about a soldier during war. There were bombs being dropped everywhere, so he sought refuge in a cave. But in a few minutes the thought came to him, “Get out of the cave.” Now normally you would want to stay there as it seemed a safe place. But he listened to the angels’ message and left.
Very shortly a bomb fell on the cave and crushed it. Was he glad he listed and obeyed? Psalms 91:11 reads “he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.”
This holiday you probably won’t be dodging bombs, but sometimes temptations creep in for us to be sad or downhearted, to get drug down by buying presents, decorating, baking, company preparations, etc. If this happens, just realize this is the devil tempting you to be robbed of the joys of loving and cherishing the birth of Christ Jesus.
Let your heart be uplifted by Christly thoughts until you burst out in song… “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”
Look and listen and you, too, will be blessed by His angels.
Donna Homer is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.