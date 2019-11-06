It seems like there are so many dangers in our world today, shooting, tornados, fires, drugs, car accidents, diseases, etc.
How are we to go about our day and feel safe? One way, of course, is to pray and realize that God is a very present help. I remember hearing about a woman who had been in her apartment quietly thinking about God and His love. She felt so loved and protected. There was a knock on her door and when she answered a man burst into her apartment and raised his hand to hit her. But, his hand only went so far and stopped. He tried again to hit her, and his hand stopped short. Thoroughly puzzled, he tried the third time with no result, with this he ran for the door and left! The woman knew immediately because she had a felt so strongly God’s protecting love, that no harm could come to her! The Bible says, “. . . a thousand shall fall at thy right side, but it shall no come nigh thee.”
Does God protect some and not others, of course not, but if we have faith in God’s protection, we will experience it for it says in Proverbs 21:31, “safety is of the Lord.”
One time I was driving on the freeway, totally relaxed on a beautiful sunny day. I pulled into the left land to pass a semitruck and was beside it, when I saw a car in that lane racing head on toward me at about 100 miles per hour. I was able to apply my brakes and slide safely behind the semi with only inches to spare as the car raced by. Then I saw across the median police cars racing by who were in pursuit of this car!
Boy, was I shaken! But, I felt God had guided me by keeping me calm and enabling me to move out of the way of danger. And another time a man was trying to commit suicide by ramming my car sideways but he hit only my back bumper, I hardly felt a thing. Had my car been a few seconds slower, he would have hit the driver’s side square on and I would have been seriously hurt or killed. He and his girlfriend (who had been fighting) were injured as he hit a tree and they were taken to the hospital.
So, in my life, I try to keep my thoughts on God’s protecting power and knowing that I will be protected. Psalms 16:1 says, “Preserve me, O God; for in thee do I put my trust.”
Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, writes in Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, “In divine Science, where prayers are mental, all may avail themselves of God as a very present help in trouble.” Love is impartial and universal in its adaptation and bestowals.
So, start feeling safe knowing that God is at your side loving and caring for your every minute of every day.
Donna Homer is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Sunnyside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.