Student Column: A fresh beginning

Eliana Rios, high school senior obtaining her class supplies on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Courtesy/Victor Camacho

Editor's Note

The Sunnyside Sun has partnered with Granger High School teacher, Stephanie King and her senior students earning English Composition 131 credits for the University of Washington with the submission of personal columns. Ms. King issued the assignment of writing articles and her senior class of 2022 students submitted articles with the theme of student life during the school year to share with their community.

As the most complicated school years come to an end, it’s indeed time to evaluate the pandemic’s impact on student learning and well-being. Although the 2020-21 academic year ended in an optimistic way, with increased vaccination rates, outdoor in-person graduations, and access to at least some in-person learning for a large percentage of students, it was arguably one of the most difficult times in our country’s history for students and educators.” I felt like it was very difficult for me to learn…Although I did manage to keep my grades at a B and higher, I felt lazy while doing schoolwork online.” claims Eliana Rios, who attended online throughout her sophomore year. Granger High School attempted to provide students with an in-person experience in February of 2021, allowing students to relive the back-to-school sensation; however, COVID restrictions limited them by having to follow safety and health procedures. Although much of the 2020 academic year was spent online, Granger permitted the following year to be entirely in-person with the restriction that everyone wore masks. Half-way through the year, it was ultimately decided to stop wearing masks and go to school just like it was before the pandemic as we moved deeper into it. Granger High made the new policies public in August 2022 and let students know what to expect when they returned to school without masks. “We love being back in the building with students, providing students everything we can, providing the person-to-person interaction that is so vital.” remarks Kevin Lusk, current principal for Granger High School. Today, the halls are alive and active, with students roaming freely without masks. As students reflect on the inconvenience during the pandemic, many acknowledge and appreciate the opportunities they were able to moderate. “I feel like these four years have flown, but I feel like everything that has needed to happen has happened. As a Senior, I look back and really reflect on how COVID interfered with my high school experience, and I know it all happened for a reason.” Eliana refines. “Only optimism can provide us with hope for a successful school year free of conflicting virus outbreaks.”

Victor Camacho is a Granger High School senior in the English Composition 131 class taught by Ms. Stephanie King for the University of Washington.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.