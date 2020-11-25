The Granger Spartan football team has begun holding practices for the 2020-2021 season — after missing the first two months of what would have been the regular season, the Spartans are starting at square one.
Workouts are held only twice a week and due to COVID-19, they are restricted to six players per coach. This limits what the coaches can do to work with their players and makes it harder for the Head Coach Gary Ely to prepare for the upcoming season in February.
A season that is not even promised.
For the seniors, this threat to their final year of football is a huge worry as most of them have been looking forward to these last moments of playing since their freshmen year. One of the captains and seniors of the team, Jonathan Mendoza, shared his thoughts on COVID-19 and its effects.
When asked about his feelings of possibly not playing football this year, he said, “Losing my senior year would be devastating, because I’ve been working hard to get where I’m at.”
He continued, “Most of us have been in the program since we were freshmen, and our senior year is meaningful to us.”
Mendoza also mentioned how the restrictions in COVID practices are impacting the productivity of the team. He said, “The energy and excitement is not fully there because we don’t even know if we’re going to have a season.”
In another interview with head coach Ely, he shared his thoughts on the fall season being canceled saying, “I wish there was a way we could have just played.”
Ely also expressed his feelings for seniors and how missing this season could be crucial for them, “I feel really bad. That opportunity for seniors to play and maybe get noticed is being missed… possibly missed for life.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge misfortune for athletes all around. Especially seniors. Ely and the Spartans will continue to work hard, practicing twice a week with the hopes of a season in the spring.
