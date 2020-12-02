Student Column: FCCLA makes masks for school return

As the world finds itself, now 8 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes increasingly difficult to find hope in restoring a sense of normalcy.
In the beginning, the nation was overwhelmed with stories about neighbors, families, and entire communities coming together – while still apart – to support one another in the midst of quarantine.
Now that school is back in session virtually for Yakima Valley districts, students and teachers are wondering, “When will we go back?”
The small community of Granger has many students eager to switch back to in person learning in January, and the high school’s Future Community & Career Leaders of America (FCCLA) club is doing their part to continue to spread hope and preparation for return.
The club has teamed up with Granger’s new medical math class students to sew over 400 masks for every student in the high school. Since the month of September, they have been working on the masks every Wednesday in six hour sessions.
FCCLA President Jonathan Salazar says, “We get about five to seven volunteers from FCCLA alone...because school started and they have work, we now see them work one three hour shift,” as opposed to a full six hours.
The club’s goal is to complete all of the masks by the New Year, as the high school is planning to have some students return to the building with a hybrid model of distance learning in January.
Salazar does hope that the club can get more participation for their next sessions, but they are limited to only a few students in the classroom. As they hold sessions at the high school, they need to follow social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.
A medical math student, Selena Salud, expressed her concern for the masks saying, “I feel like there is a limited amount of people who actually know how to sew...when I’m there, a lot of people ask for help with the process, so hopefully we can speed things up soon.”
According to Salazar and Club Advisor Twyla Harshman, the club and medical math class are awaiting confirmation to continue the masks during the district’s winter break. While time is running, Salazar remains confident that the club will meet their New Year deadline and is grateful to have a safe bonding opportunity for the club and math class.
