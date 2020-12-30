As we head into month eight of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students are eager to continue back into their normal schedule or hobbies.
Yakima Valley high school students have yet had the chance to return back to school physically because of the restrictions put on by the Washington State Health Department.
Recently, they have allowed Granger High School students to start practice for some sports calling it “Summer 2.0.” This allowed volleyball and basketball players to start practice. Many were eager to be able to leave their houses and to have even an ounce of social lives back.
The players have been able to have their limited practices, still taking precautions and following the COVID-19 restrictions.
Arelis Trujillo, a student at Granger High School, said “I’m pretty excited and happy that they allowed us to start practicing... I miss going to school and just being able to go out.”
Students were filled with joy over the opportunity of practices and being able to enter the school building.
Sydnie Sharp, a volleyball player, said “I missed sports a lot, I was really excited that they let us practice, I was worried that I might forget how to play.”
Sydnie shared some fears that a lot of players might but returning back just gave them the motivation and hope that they might return soon.
Trujillo added, “On the first day of practice, it felt kind of nostalgic… since we’ve been out of the school for so long, it felt like walking in for the first time.”
The feeling of just stepping back into the school, even if it was just the gym, gave the players and coaches a feeling of nostalgia.
The school district is taking little steps at a time trying to return back to normal. Most high schools hope and plan to return to school after winter break.
