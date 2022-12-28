Student Column: Granger volleyball team makes it to State

After a tough season ending loss last year, the Granger girls volleyball team came back to punch in their ticket for the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament.
Head coach Lacey Martin says, “This year’s players are a team instead of a group, groups play together they show up and can even have a common goal, but these girls are a team- they trust one another, they are on the same mission, they put the team’s needs before their own, they play for each other.”
After a long battled season, the Spartans closed their league season seeding top two in the 2B EWAC West. The Spartans made their way to districts and hosted the first round, where they defeated the Riverview Panthers in a 3-0 sweep.
The 2B West Districts tournament was held at Columbia Burbank where the Spartans lost the second round to Tri Cities Prep. The next day they would go on to play Warden in a loser out game. The Spartans ended up with a 3-0 win pushing them into the state tournament.
Later that day they played Walla Walla Valley Academy in the 3rd and 4th place game. After a long day, the Spartans came out 4th in the district tournament after a five set match against WWVA. After long awaited years, the Granger Spartans are back in the Sundome for state volleyball.
Senior Captain Eliana Rios explained, “This feeling is one of the best feelings in the world. As dramatic as it sounds, it truly is. Waking up early and spending long hours for almost four months in gyms while most were at home and in bed has now really paid off for us as individuals and as a team.”
The Granger volleyball team has fought their way into the state tournament and competed at the Sundome starting Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. They faced Colfax for the first round of state on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. on Court 5.
Jaylin Golob is a Granger High School senior in the English Composition 131 class taught by Ms. Stephanie King for the University of Washington.
