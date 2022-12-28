Student Column: Granger volleyball team makes it to State

Granger Volleyball team celebrating big after a big block by Junior Middle Blocker, Estrella Valencia.

 Courtesy/Jaylin Golob

Editor's Note

The Sunnyside Sun has partnered with Granger High School teacher, Stephanie King and her senior students earning English Composition 131 credits for the University of Washington with the submission of personal columns. Ms. King issued the assignment of writing articles and her senior class of 2022 students submitted articles with the theme of student life during the school year to share with their community.

After a tough season ending loss last year, the Granger girls volleyball team came back to punch in their ticket for the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Head coach Lacey Martin says, “This year’s players are a team instead of a group, groups play together they show up and can even have a common goal, but these girls are a team- they trust one another, they are on the same mission, they put the team’s needs before their own, they play for each other.”

Jaylin Golob is a Granger High School senior in the English Composition 131 class taught by Ms. Stephanie King for the University of Washington.

