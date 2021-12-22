With schools starting back up in the Lower Valley this year and Covid-19 still around, students and teachers are expected to wear masks at all times. This is the same for the students and teachers at Granger High School. Since Covid-19 started, everything has been affected by this worldwide pandemic, from going to the store for a snack to visiting family and friends, everybody has been affected.
One group of people most affected by this pandemic are students, and with the halt of schools in 2020, there is a lot of catching up for students to do. With the end of online schooling and the start of in-person learning, masks are mandatory for keeping students and staff safe. Students and staff members were asked how they felt about the mask policy that was implemented.
Senior Aaron Mendoza stated, “I have mixed feelings about the mask policy like masks should be implemented because it could keep people safe from the virus, but also there could be better ways to deal with the spread of the virus.” But not only are students thinking about the mask policy, but even teachers and staff members also have their opinion. Teacher Tammy Leon at Granger High School stated, “I have mixed feelings; I feel they aren’t that effective, but they are part of the law so that I will follow the law. I think if we are in a room with vaccinated people, we should be allowed not to wear masks and at the appropriate distance.”
There are a lot of mixed feelings about the mask requirement at Granger High School, and they think that there can be a better solution, but they also agree that masks have a significant impact on stopping the spread of the virus. Masks are now a part of our everyday lives and don’t look like it is going away soon, so the best thing to do is use Granger High School as a positive example and stay safe.
