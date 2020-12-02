Mental health is important because it shows a person’s psychological and emotional well-being and especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, not only adults need a mentality check but children as well.
A local student at Granger Middle School, Layla Salazar, commented, “I’ve been feeling a bunch of emotions at one time and I’ve been getting sadder recently because the pandemic is so stressful.”
When asked what methods help deal with the stress, she commented, “I just listen to music and try to calm myself down. This helps me feel more relieved and happy.”
COVID-19 has taken a toll on a lot of kids’ lives especially since they have to balance not only school, but other responsibilities at the same time. Not being able to see their friends and peers impacts children significantly making them even more isolated.
A local mother in Sunnyside, Ana Abundis, commented, “I have many struggles going to work and having my kids stay home by themselves stresses me out a lot. I work in retail so I am afraid that if I bring a sickness home, my kids may get sick. I have anxiety and depression severely and at times I just want to sleep right when I get home.”
She continued, “I usually try and spend time with my daughters and son, or I just try to watch 20/20 at night when there is peace and quiet while children are sleeping.”
It is okay to feel sad, angry, depressed, and lonely at times. These emotions impact everyone differently.
Ways to deal with stress, anxiety and other emotions can be by working out, cooking, talking to someone or even taking a break and letting all emotions out.
These strategies can increasingly help bring down anxiety and depression.
Impactful times call for drastic measures. Just remember no one is perfect.
