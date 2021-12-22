Granger High School recently decided to switch from disposable trays to reusable lunch trays. With reusable trays, Granger no longer has to worry about constantly buying disposable lunch trays which use lots of plastic for packaging and affect the environment. Instead, they can now use the same trays over and over again. Granger may be looked at as more eco-friendly due to the decision to use reusable trays. When asked about the decision to use reusable trays, student Emiliano Gonzales said, “The trays are cool, and we finally have a stable tray choice, and limit waste due to less plastic.” When asked about the decision to switch to reusable trays, Food Service Director Michelle Oswalt said, “Our disposable trays are costing us quite a bit of money every month and because we go through a large number of them district wise expenses over and over and over because they’re expendable.” Oswalt also mentioned the reusable trays cost less and save the school money from spending over and over again on the disposable trays.
Granger High School principal Michael Carlson added that the lack of supplies was also a factor in the schools decision to switch to the new reusable trays. Although the switch was just a minor change the step forward to making Granger a more eco-friendly school is a great advancement and may progress more changes in the future.
