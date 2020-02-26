Student Opinion: Eliminating sex abuse in Catholicism

There is no doubt about it that the Catholic Church in America has been damaged by the scandal of sexual abuse at the hands of clerics. Starting with the explosive reporting and investigating by the Boston Globe back in 2002 and continuing up to this day with the defrocking of the ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sexual abuse by priests has been at the forefront of the news.
Abuse isn’t new, misconduct at the hands of priests isn’t new, rather what is new is the amount of attention given to this issue. In the past sexual abuse wasn’t something that people talked about. In the past, ways of thinking were different, among lay people and clerics; in the past, clericalism was widespread.
Due to this new attention, many people see this issue as a huge immense problem, but what people forget is that the vast majority of sexual abuse is done by family members (American SPCC).
What people also forget is that many cases are old and many of the accused priests are old, retired, or dead. This isn’t to take away from the validity of victim’s pain and trauma, but to show how things indeed have begun to change.
The Dallas Charter sets rules and regulations that Dioceses and Eparchies in the United States must follow concerning cases of abuse. Since the 1980s, abuse cases have fallen significantly and are extremely low today.
Recently, Pope Francis promulgated a Muto Propio, or a personal edict, to the Church requiring the following: easy access to reporting systems, clear standards for the pastoral support of victims and families, timeliness of investigations, whistleblower protection, active involvement of the laity, and an expanded definition of “vulnerable adults” to include those subject to a power differential.
What nobody should forget is that the Catholic Church is not alone in dealing with the disgrace that is sexual abuse.
According to the California Child Sexual Assault Attorneys, “There have been scandals involving virtually every faith you can think of — Baptists, Methodists, Protestants, Evangelicals, Lutherans, Mormons, and Presbyterians included. There is no indication that the problem is any less prevalent than it is within the Catholic Church.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.