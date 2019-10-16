Once a month the students as a group, will agree on a topic and write a shared opinion letter for publication. What follows is the first submission from three of Mrs. Clouse’s students:
Foster Care: Throughout the course of the years, many kids in the foster care system have been suffering an immense amount. Whether it be physical or even verbal abuse, many children still haven’t had the satisfaction of living in a good home. This is something we, as adults, should think about. Kids in these conditions are constantly fighting an everyday battle, living with parent who are not their own. These are abused and mistreated kids punished for trying to simply be themselves. More awareness on the treatment of kids in foster care should be placed in front of the eyes of many.
The foster care system exists to provide a family and their children with an alternative to living together. Sometimes the unfortunate case is the alternate home is either unsafe or impossible. Foster care systems may also be used for children who are suddenly in the position of having no family or home.
After reaching the age of 18, 20 percent of the children who were in foster care will instantly become homeless. There is less than a three percent change for children who have aged out of foster care to earn a college degree at any point in life. Seven out of 10 girls who age out of foster care system will be come pregnant before the age of 21.
