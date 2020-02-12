As most of us know the coronavirus came from China. It’s said that the virus had come from a fish market. Someone had eaten the fish contracting the virus allowing it to spread to others after ingesting it. If a virus can go into a human body, it will be able to spread to others successfully.
The coronavirus is said to affect babies, young children, elderly and sick people. The coronavirus is now in every state in China and has killed more than a thousand people in China. The virus is in the U.S., in Seattle and Chicago. It is affecting more people in Chicago than Seattle. In Seattle there seems to be no case where someone gave it to someone else.
