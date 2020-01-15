Puerto Rico: As many may know, Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico on September 16, 2017 through October 2nd, 2017. Hurricane Maria was a category 5, which is known to be one of the worst natural disasters to ever occur in Puerto Rico.
This left Puerto Rico with no power, thousands of families without homes and destroyed communities. Now two years later, as Puerto Rico has been trying to recover from the hurricane, life was improving with trying to rebuild homes.
It was steadily recovering until a 6.4 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on January 7th, 2020. This earthquake caused dozens of families to be homeless and others to sleep in tents outside their homes. With 50 homes destroyed and about 100 of them hanging on the edge, all in the hope that their homes won’t collapse.
Hurricane Maria and the earthquake have left people numb and restless with no motivation of moving on, but many people are willing to survive this natural disaster and push through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.