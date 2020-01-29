Student Opinion: Save the planet

No matter which way you look at the planet, Earth is our one and only home. You would think if something was one of one then it would be cherished and protected. But it’s the exact opposite with our home planet. Everyday all across the world we see pollution in many different forms, whether it be through the air, or trash on the ground. This problem is worldwide and hence it affects everything from ecosystems, to the animals to even us, humans.
The situation is truly dire and yet it seems as if not too many people pay attention to it or try and solve the issue.
We are slowly destroying our planet, but as far as fast as time consumes and the economy grows, pollution will be at a higher rate and yet no one will pay attention to the situation. The decrease in air quality leads to several respiratory problems including asthma or lung cancer, chest pain, congestion, throat inflammation, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease. These are some of the diseases that can be caused by air pollution. I am more than positive we would not like to live in a dirty world.
The most basic solution for air pollution is to move away from the use of fossil fuels, replacing them with alternative energies like solar, wind and geothermal.
Producing clean energy is crucial. But equally important is to reduce our consumption of energy by adopting responsible habits and using more efficient devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.