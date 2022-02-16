Vitamin D is essential for good health and is often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” as it is produced in your skin when exposed to sunlight.
Despite that, vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies in the world – up to 42% of the American adult population has low vitamin D levels, which can lead to health problems.
What Is Vitamin D?
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that promotes the absorption of calcium, regulates bone growth, and plays a role in immune function.
Your skin produces vitamin D when it’s exposed to sunlight. However, if you spend most of your time indoors or live at a high latitude, you’ll need to get this vitamin from your diet. However, it may be difficult to get adequate amounts of this vitamin from your diet alone, as rich natural sources are rare.
Luckily, many food manufacturers add it to their products, especially milk, margarine, and breakfast cereals.
Supplements are also popular, and since vitamin D is fat-soluble, it is better to choose oil-based supplements or take them with food that contains some healthy fat.
The vitamin comes in two main forms: Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Vitamin D3 is only found in animal-sourced foods, whereas D2 mainly comes from plant sources and fortified foods.
Sources of Vitamin D3 can include oily fish and fish oil, liver, egg yolk, or butter. Sources of Vitamin D2 include mushrooms (grown in UV light), fortified foods. Both of which can also be found in dietary supplements. Since vitamin D2 is cheaper to produce, it’s the most common form in fortified foods.
Vitamin D3 Is Formed in Your Skin
Your skin makes vitamin D3 when it’s exposed to sunlight, specifically, ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation from sunlight triggers the formation of vitamin D3 from the compound 7-dehydrocholesterol in skin.
A similar process takes place in plants and mushrooms, where UVB light leads to the formation of vitamin D2 from ergosterol, a compound found in plant oils.
If you regularly spend time outdoors, lightly clad and without sunscreen, you may be getting all the vitamin D you need.
Nevertheless, be careful not to spend too much time in the sun without sunscreen. This is especially important if you have light-colored skin. Sunburns are a major risk factor for skin cancer.
Unlike dietary vitamin D, you cannot overdose on vitamin D3 produced in your skin. If your body already has enough, your skin simply produces less.
That said, many people get very little sun. They either work indoors or live where they don’t get much sunlight during the winter. If this applies to you, make sure to regularly eat plenty of food rich in vitamin D.
Given how the pandemic has kept many people primarily indoors for over two years, it is easy to see how a considerable number of individuals might have fallen below the threshold for adequate vitamin levels—which is at least 20 nanograms per milliliter of blood.
How to Improve Your Vitamin D Status
Fortunately, there are many ways you can improve your vitamin D status.
A few ideas are select mushrooms that have been exposed to ultraviolet light; take fish oil supplements such as cod liver oil; eat fatty fish twice a week; choose milk or orange juice that’s been fortified with vitamin D; eat some eggs and butter; and spend at least half an hour in the sun daily, if possible.
If you choose to take vitamin D supplements, make sure not to exceed the safe upper intake level, which is 4,000 IU (100 micrograms) per day for adults. According to the US Institute of Medicine, the recommended daily allowance is 400–800 IU (10–20 micrograms), but common supplemental doses range from 1,000–2,000 IU (25–50 micrograms) per day.
